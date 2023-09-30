Wheldrakes in York could be the café for you if you’re in the mood for a full English, freshly baked cakes or an egg and avocado dish (plus so much more).

It comes as travel booking site Omio used Tripadvisor data to showcase the locations ranked number one in each city that offer the best brunch, along with details on how close they are by train.

What did Omio say about Wheldrakes in York?





The travel experts at Omio commented: "This family-friendly cafe has been deemed York’s best place for brunch and is only approximately 20 minutes walk from the train station, making it a perfect location for a bite to eat before heading along The Shambles for a shop.”

On its website, Wheldrakes describes itself as a “small independent run cafe, situated near the monkbar walls, offering table service, in a friendly homely atmosphere, serving quality freshly made food, ice cream , homebakes made daily on site and our own blend coffee.”

The popular café is also licensed for those who want to have a “relaxing sociable drink.”

Map of UK's best places to visit for brunch

On Tripadvisor, Wheldrakes is highly praised and has a current full rating of 5/5 out of 1,005 reviews.

One customer said: “My husband and I went for breakfast yesterday. I had the mini English breakfast and my husband had the standard one. It was fantastic. High quality products. Poached eggs cooked to perfection.

“Complimentary water brought to the table and we both had fresh orange juice. The service was quick and the staff were all pleasant and really friendly. Highly recommend it!”

It’s also been recommended for those who are looking for gluten-free options, as this customer wrote: “Fantastic little breakfast which can easily accommodate gluten free needs and the food still be delicious. Went two days in a row as it was a solid choice!”