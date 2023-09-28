The long-awaited plans in Copmanthorpe are largely opposed by residents, due to the impacts they say the homes will cause, for which the developer has been asked contribute more than £1m to help address.

Barratt Homes originally applied to build 97 homes on a 2.58ha site southeast of 51 Moor Lane, Copmanthorpe, in March 2019.

After several revisions in the face of widespread opposition, permission is now sought for 75 houses on the flat, triangular agricultural site, south of the village.

READ MORE:

Two homes would be one-bed, 19 two-bed, 31 three-bed and 23 four-bed.

A council report, prepared for a meeting of the council planning committee on Thursday say the site was classed as Green Belt in 2005.

However, the published Draft Local Plan 2018 has identified the site for housing, with an anticipated 92 homes.

Copmanthorpe Parish Council objects to current plans, saying its neighbourhood plan only allows 60 homes on the site, giving the development a similar density to the rest of the village.

The parish council also fears vehicles owned by its residents worsening congestion and parking on the narrow Moor Lane.

The NHS York and Health Care Partnership said local healthcare providers opposed the development due to its impact on local primary services.

Similarly, the latest plans received five objections, noting pressure on schools and doctors, a village infrastructure that could not cope, more traffic and a loss of biodiversity.

Earlier plans had received 49 similar objections but two letters of support saying more housing is needed.

The report by council planners says there are ‘very special circumstances’ to allow the scheme such as an existing undersupply will “exacerbate housing affordability issues.”

The upcoming parish neighbourhood plan has yet to be adopted so it carries only ‘very limited weight.’

The 30% (22 homes) affordable housing was also “a substantial benefit.” They would comprise of one 1-bed home, 13 two-bed, four 3-bed and four 4-bd homes.

To mitigate the scheme’s expected impacts, Section 106 contributions exceeding £1 million would also be sought from the developer.

They include £738,711 towards early years, primary and secondary school places; £159,020 towards play, amenity and off-site sports provision; £92,690 towards improvements towards expanding local healthcare provision; £40,000 towards resurfacing Askham Bog car park in anticipation of higher visitor numbers, £6,000 towards a car club in the village and £13,500 towards ‘sustainable travel.’

A range of conditions are also recommended, covering matters as diverse as minimising dust and disturbance during construction, dealing with any contamination, as well as conditions concerning lighting and landscaping.