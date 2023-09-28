The Sycamore Gap tree which stood tall next to Hadrian's Wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland, is standing no more, pictures from the scene show.

In a statement, Northumberland National Park Authority said: "Northumberland National Park Authority can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.

"Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

"Northumberland National Park Authority would like to ask the public not to visit the site at this time whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe."

The location was once a popular photographic subject, and it was described as one of the most photographed trees in the country.

It featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - as seen below - and won the 2016 England Tree of the Year award.

The tree as it appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”