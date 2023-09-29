East Riding of Yorkshire Council has served closure orders on three properties in Bridlington, following activity by Humberside Police which recently exercised warrants for drug related organised crime at the properties, as part of Operation Shield.

The closure orders, which were granted by Beverley magistrates on Wednesday (September 27), mean that no one can enter the properties for three months, giving the landlord time to obtain possession of the property.

The properties are located in Rhodena Avenue, Turmer Avenue and Market Place in Bridlington.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, communities and public protection, said: “These closure orders show how seriously we take anti-social behaviour and drug dealing from properties in the East Riding.

“I hope these closure orders will reassure other residents of Bridlington that we will always work with the police to take the necessary action and send a strong message to others that they may lose their house if they get involved in dealing drugs in the town."

Two of the properties involved are owned by the council and one by a private landlord. The council said it now intends to seek possession of the properties which it owns.