'Celebrating York; Our changing city' and 'Celebrating York: Our creative city' were filmed in recognition of the UN International Day of Older Persons which falls on October 1.

The films have been created to demonstrate the contribution and resilience of older people in York and were co-ordinated by groups working to ensure their views are represented.

Professor Dianne Willocks is vice-chair at York Older People’s Assembly (YOPA) and explained the aims of the films are in part to ensure awareness of older people’s contribution to society remains.

Professor Willocks is vice-chair at YOPA (Image: Supplied)

She said: “So often, when you see reports about older people in the press or on television, it’s about the cost of ageing, the burden of ageing, and this was older people saying ‘hey, we’re here, we’ve got stories to tell, we’re alive and well and contributing.’

“The people putting this international day together – Age UK in York, YOPA – we’ve been able to say that older people can still make a difference here in our city, and make a difference for the better.”

Key sites in the city including York Minster and York Explore will showcase reflections on the past and examine life in the modern city and pay homage to a Parkinson’s art group’s creation of an ‘Eco-Angels’ installation.

In the ‘Changing’ film, a trip to the Sixties gallery at York Castle Museum evoked memories of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, fabrics and dress patterns of the time, and pivots towards life for older citizens inside the walls of modern York.

The ‘Creative’ showing follows the passion of Issy Sanderson and Parkinson’s Creatives group as those faced with the condition, their partners, family and carers came together to create the ‘Eco-Angels’ which are then enjoyed by children at Little Acorns Nursery.

The films feature in the foyer of York Theatre Royal (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Dianne said: “Dating back to the UN identifying the first of October as The International Day, their aim was to set it within a human rights context.

“The UN was saying that, just as in our city at the moment people living with disabilities are saying ‘disability rights are human rights’, older people I think want to make a statement that we are here and we expect to live life as full citizens.

“It’s just showing that sometimes, yes, we may make demands on society but that’s because we’ve been contributing.”

The films are also embedded within the 18th York 50+ Festival 2023, which is currently running to October 8 and celebrates the organisation and commitment of local grassroots groups who have put on over 100 events.

On Saturday September 30, the films are being shown on a loop at York Theatre Royal on St Leonard's Place and at York Minster.

The ‘Eco-Angels’ installation can be seen on the same day in St Helen’s Square.

On Sunday October 1, the films can be seen in York Explore Library.

More information about the timings and venues for the event can be found here.