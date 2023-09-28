Crowds will descend on York as the Yorkshire Marathon Festival returns on October 15, featuring the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

Organisers at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All are now informing runners, spectators, residents, businesses and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All said: “The Yorkshire Marathon Festival has grown into a major event on the running calendar, attracting runners from both home and abroad whilst raising funds for some excellent local charities."

A runner crosses the finish line at last year's Yorkshire Marathon Festival (Image: Supplied)

“Unfortunately, with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“We will work extremely hard to ensure that the road closures are lifted as soon as possible.”

The marathon starts and finishes at the University of York’s Heslington campus. It follows a route that takes runners through the city centre, passing through the medieval walls and north eastwards out of the city.

Participants will travel through Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton, Osbaldwick and back towards Heslington.

To allow organisers to begin setting up the extensive event village and start and finish areas, University Road in York will be closed between Innovation Way and Green Dykes Lane on Saturday October 14 from 10am. It will re-open at 11pm on Sunday October 15.

On the Sunday, road closures on the A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close, Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane and Main Street in Heslington will be in place from 6am. There will be a crossing point at Thief Lane which will be manned for residents before the start of the event at 9.30am.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part (Image: Supplied)

City centre roads will also be affected by the closures, including Hull Road, Lawrence Street, Walmgate, Hope Street, Leadmill Lane, Piccadilly, Parliament Street, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Deangate, Goodramgate and Monkgate, with these in place from 8am. However, there will be crossing points at Walmgate Bar and Malton Road to allow vehicles across up until 9.25am before the event starts at 9.30am. These crossing points will be manned and will be available for residents in and around the closures.

Further afield, A1036 Heworth Green, Stockton Lane and Sandy Lane will be closed from 8.30am. Common Lane, Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley and Butttercrambe Moor Wood will be closed from 9.15am.

Finally, Straight Lane, Holtby Lane, Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Murton Way, Osbaldwick Village, Osbaldwick Lane, Tang Hall Lane and Hull Road will be closed from 9.30am.