EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.25pm last night (September 27) to Town Street in Old Malton after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Malton responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving an electric vehicle.

"Crews used spreaders to gain entry to the engine compartment and small tools to isolate the batteries."