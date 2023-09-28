EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.25pm last night (September 27) to Town Street in Malton after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Malton responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving an electric vehicle.
"Crews used spreaders to gain entry to the engine compartment and small tools to isolate the batteries."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article