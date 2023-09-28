North Yorkshire Police say their officers on patrol in the early hours of Monday (September 25) came across an unlocked door at the Flamingoland Stadium, the home of Scarborough Athletic in Ashburn Road, Scarborough. They were suspicions that a burglary had occurred, and an investigation begun.

Shortly after 5am the same day and, following sightings by CCTV operators, police arrested two people on suspicion of burglary.

Two boys, one aged 15 and one aged 16 have been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact the investigating officers.

"Do you have vehicles with dashcam parked on the streets in the surrounding area, could you please check the footage to see if anything may assist the investigation."

If you can help, please call Police on 101 quoting reference 12230181635.

If you want to provide anonymous information, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.