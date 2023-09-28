York Crown Court heard that biker Pat Casey died at the scene after he crashed into a Ford Fiesta driven by Charlotte Hannah Crawford.

Giving evidence in her defence, the 27-year-old teaching assistant said she was travelling towards Cawood along the B1222 when she decided to turn right into Scalm Lane at Biggin crossroads.

“I believed it was safe to do it,” she said. “I started the manoeuvre and the next thing I knew was the impact of the motorbike and the car being spun round.

“There was only a vehicle in front of me on my side of the road, nothing on the other side of the road,” she alleged.

“When were you first aware of the motorbike on the road?” her barrister Mark Ford KC asked.

“When the impact had already happened and the car had been spun round.”

She alleged she had checked to her left, right and straight ahead before beginning the turn.

Mr Ford asked her how the collision had affected her. She replied: “Massively. It has affected my mental health.”

She said she had not driven since the collision shortly after 12pm on July 18, 2021, and that she would be having “intensive therapy” and counselling after the court case.

She was aware the B1222 was used by motorbikers and that they could be moving fast. She was also aware that bikers were more vulnerable than car drivers.

Crawford, of Abbey Walk, Selby, denies causing Mr Casey’s death by careless driving.

The prosecution alleges that the motorbike was in Crawford’s view before she began the turn and that her view of the road was partially obstructed by the van in front of her.

Prosecution barrister Andrew Finlay reminded her that when police interviewed her, they had asked her: “Do you think you should have waited until you had a full view of the road before you turned” and she had replied “yes”.

He asked if she still agreed with that.

“In hindsight, yes,” she replied. She also said that she believed speed was a factor.

The court heard defence and prosecution collision experts agree that Mr Casey was doing between 85mph and 117mph after he began emergency braking at the collision scene.

Asked by Mr Ford if the collision would have happened if Mr Casey had been keeping to the road’s 60mph speed limit, prosecution collision investigator Nigel Varney said: “There is a chance it may not have occurred, yes.”

Mr Ford accepted there were many variables involved.

Defence collision expert Peter Davey disagrees with some of Mr Varney’s conclusions including whether Crawford “cut the corner” by turning before she reached the central line of Scalm Lane.

The jury heard Mr Casey was riding from Humberside to meet up with friends and family at Squire’s Café at Sherburn-in-Elmet when he died.

The trial continues.