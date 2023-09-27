North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called shortly before 3pm today (September 27) to the A64 westbound between Copmanthorpe and Bilbrough.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Tadcaster has come across a minor road traffic collision involving a car which had spun into the central reservation.

"No one was trapped and the crew used tools to make the vehicle safe and crew power to move the car from road.

"They left the incident left with the police."