Quentin Smallpage sent the photo to us which shows a view over Goodramgate and on to York Minster, taken in the 1960s following the demolition of the former Albany Hall (which Hunter & Smallpage had acquired in an expansion in 1958)

Quentin wrote: "This view of the Minster and Lady Row was taken by my father Nigel Smallpage.

"He regarded it as unique because it was taken after the demolition of the Albany Hall but before new buildings were erected.

"Note the Olde Biscuit Shoppe which is now the Olde York Tearoom!

"When I was young the biscuits were sold loose from large tins. The kind lady who owned the shop always offered one to children."

Hunter & Smallpage in Goodramgate (Image: Newsquest)

The Albany dated from 1924, when it was rebranded as a dance hall. Previously it has been the National Picture Theatre, and before that, Victoria Hall, one of the first places in York to show films, dating back to 1908.

Turn back time further and Victoria Hall had a link to the women's suffrage movement in the city.

Ann Swaine, who lived at 1 The Crescent, off Blossom Street, was a campaigner for women’s education. She also addressed public meetings on women’s suffrage, including one in April 1880 at the Victoria Hall, alongside several other women including Lydia Rous, a former headmistress of The Mount, York’s Quaker girls’ school.