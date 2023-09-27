AN earlier  crash on a major road through North Yorkshire which caused four mile tailbacks has now been cleared.

A crash on the A1(M) at the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off meant there was queueing traffic for four miles due to recovery work.

There was congestion at junction 43, the M1 interchange and lanes two and three are both closed.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but all lanes have now reopened and traffic is easing.