North Yorkshire Police say they arrested one man in the Harrogate area on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and they arrested a second man in the Tadcaster area after he failed to provide a specimen, which is required if someone is suspected of drink driving.

A police spokesman said: "Alcohol and vehicles never mix. But the law extends well beyond simply driving while drunk.

"You don’t have to drive to commit an offence. Being drunk and in charge of a vehicle is illegal even if the vehicle isn’t moving. Being in it with the keys while drunk is one example.

"Failing to provide a specimen is an offence in its own right. Courts give out much the same penalty as drink driving – usually a lengthy driving ban and a criminal record. Some people think this will somehow get them off the hook. It definitely doesn’t!

"It’s an offence to cycle when drunk. And it’s very dangerous. We can and do make arrests for this, especially if cyclists are putting themselves and other road users at risk.

"If you see someone who’s drunk and about to drive, or someone driving dangerously, please call 999 immediately.

"If you have information about someone who regularly drinks and drives, please report it on our website or call us on 101. You can also tell Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."