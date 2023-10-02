Now in its third year, Ghosts in the Gardens is well and truly alive and haunting York.

Spectral 3-D figures - made from a see-through mesh - have popped up across the city as part of an autumn trail for locals and visitors alike.

Ghosts in the Gardens 2023. Photo by Philip Lickley

Organised by York BID (Business Improvement District), this year's trail features more ghosts than ever before, with monks, Vikings, and even a phantom peacock.

The 39 sculptures have been installed in 14 different locations across the city: Museum Gardens, The Artists' Garden, Treasurer’s House, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, Middletons Hotel, St Anthony’s Garden, Barley Hall, Shambles, Clifford’s Tower, the Judges Lodgings, DIG, the Castle Museum, the Edible Wood and Library Lawn until November 12.

Camera Club member Philip Lickley has been out in York snapping some of them for our Facebook page. Which is your favourite?

