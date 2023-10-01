Former Yorkshire Air Museum director Ian Reed has taken part in the King's state visit to France and and was invited by President Macron to the star-studded state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, and was the only Yorkshireman there.

Ian arriving at the event (Image: Supplied)

Mr Reed, who is director of Anglo-French organisation the Allied Forces Heritage Group, said: "It was just extraordinary, we do fabulous events like this here in Britain, but this was just something else.

"There was a massive state visit going on in the middle of a Rugby World Cup and this was the first such occasion in Louis XIV's Hall of Mirrors for 50 years with the King and President there.

"Everyone there was in a unique position for the first time for everyone of us. There were 160 people there and it was so well done, there was not one hiccup all the way through.

"French TV was glued to the Royal visit and there was four days of solid coverage - people were shouting 'Long live the King' - which for a republican country was quite extraordinary. It was so friendly and after Brexit and Covid it was just what was needed.

"I'm really proud of York and I was really proud to be invited."

The King and the French President

Mr Reed has worked very closely with the French Government for decades and attended the event alongside the likes of Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger who were seated at a 60-metre-long table where they dined on lobster and crab cake and corn-fed Bresse chicken.

Mick Jagger and the Keeper of the Royal Collection, Caroline de Guitaut (Image: Supplied)

On the trip to France King Charles became the first British monarch to speak in the French senate and the King and Queen joined Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at a number of engagements, including a game of table tennis between Camilla and Mrs Macron.

The magnificent table settings (Image: Supplied)

As The Press reported at the time, back in 2021 Mr Reed was presented with his MBE medal by the UK's then ambassador to France Menna Rawlings in the grand surroundings of the ambassador's residence - the former home of both Napoleon Bonaparte's sister Pauline, and of the Duke of Wellington.

Mr Reed was awarded the MBE in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours the previous year, but had never formally been presented with the medal.

He still lives in York, but spends much of his time in Paris with his work.

The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles (Image: Supplied)

On his most recent visit he was also in the French capital to lay a wreath at the Arc de Triomphe during the annual Battle of Britain commemorative event.

He was presented with his medal by the ambassador at her official residence the same day.

Mr Reed is a former director of the Allied Air Forces Memorial/Yorkshire Air Museum. He also served two terms as Mayor of Malton, in Ryedale.

In November 2020 he was awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s top honour.

Ian at the wreath laying (Image: Supplied)