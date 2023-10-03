Our archive photo today, from York Explore archives, takes us to the Clifton area in 1933.

The photograph shows JW Bean and Co which was a grocers and off-licence at number 90. On the bricked wall exterior above the shop is an advertising board for Whitbreads' Ale and Stout.

Next door at number 88 is Miss Kathleen Dandy's premises, which she ran as a cafe and sweet shop. A sign above the right-hand window reads: 'Home Made Confectionery' and the word 'ICES' is chalked on the pebbledash wall by the entrance door.

Clifton in the 1930s. From Explore York archives

Next door at number 86 is Herbert Arthur Wilkins, a newsagents.

On the pavement outside is a board in the street advertising the shows at the Picture House: Flanagan and Allen are starring in Alf's Button Afloat.

Today, the buildings remain, but now have different owners and purposes.

Clifton today. Image from Google Maps

No 90 is now a Coral bookies; 88 is gift shop Birdies Perch, and number 86 is a Boots pharmacy.

If you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. See us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.