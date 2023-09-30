NE Theatre York is staging Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Joseph Rowntree Theatre from November 28 to December 2.

The musical is based on the 1843 novella which follows Ebeneezer Scrooge, a miser with a disliking for all mankind who changes his ways following four ghostly visitations.

The four apparitions who pay Scrooge a visit (Image: NE Theatre)

This production features music from Alan Menkin, who has written for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Newsies.

Lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens with the spoken aspects of the musical (the book) also by Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent.

In this production Kit Stroud plays miserly Scrooge who, one Christmas Eve, is visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley (played by Steve Tearle), who died seven years previously.

He warns Scrooge that he can expect a visit from three ghosts – the ghost of Christmas past (Perri Ann Barley), the ghost of Christmas present (Chris Hagyard) and the ghost of Christmas yet-to-be (John Mulholland).

They warn that he must mend his ways if he’s to avoid the horrible consequences of treating people badly.

Along with ghostly figures, the story also features such comedy characters as Mr and Mrs Fezziwig (Ali Butler Hind and Greg Roberts).

The show was staged annually at New York City’s Theatre at Madison Square from 1994 to 2003 with Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, Jim Dale, Roger Daltrey and Frank Langella among those playing Scrooge.

The London staging of the show in 2020 featured Brian Conley in the role of Scrooge.

With a bumper cast of more than 60, this spectacular festive story is a great way to kick off the season.

Tickets available here or call 019 0450 1935