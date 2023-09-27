From the Pogues and the Dubliners to Daniel O’Donnell, Irish music hits are to be brought to the stage in York.
Musical One Night in Dublin arrives at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, off Haxby Road, on Tuesday, October 10, at 7.30pm.
Organisers have dubbed the two-hour show “the ultimate feel-good Irish musical tribute”.
The Wild Murphys seven-piece band are to perform hits by the Pogues, the Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, the Fureys and more.
The band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy, accompanied by Trevor Brewis on drums, Tony Davis on keys and fiddle player Sophy Ball.
A spokesperson for the event said: “In their own inimitable style, they’ll be celebrating all your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.”
Tickets are priced at £26.50 and can be purchased from Joseph Rowntree Theatre’s website.
