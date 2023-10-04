Rowntree Park has had a cafe since it first opened in 1921.

Our archive photos today take us through the last 100 years.

The first dates from July 16 1921 - the opening day of the park and shows crowds gathered around what is now the cafe building.

The park was a gift to the people of York, donated by Joseph Rowntree as a memorial to the members of the Cocoa Works’ staff who fell in the First World War. In his words, it was to be a "quiet restful memorial park", rather than "another stone obelisk".

Rowntree Park in flood in 1931 - view from the cafe

Joseph Rowntree worked with the park architects Fred Rowntree, and WJ Swain as well as a Mr Wales to plan the park. Their aim was to promote the health and enjoyment of York citizens.

It was divided into formal and informal areas, to reflect the Rowntrees’ belief in making facilities that were available to all.

Included in the design was a shallow curving lake spanned by a lych-gate and dovecote, formal gardens, a playground and tennis courts.

The cafe was in the Rowntree Park Lodge - as it is today.

The lodge - or park keeper's building as it was also known - was also designed by Fred Rowntree. Its aim was to be a focus for the park on its central access to take advantage of the high ground above the lake.

---

If you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. Join us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.

---

The cafe was on the middle floor with the sun terrace while the lower floor was used as a boat house for boating on the nearby lake. The top floor was the park keeper's living quarters.

Our other archive photos date from 1925, showing the cafe and lodge building from the other side of the lake - written on the photo is 'The Rowntree Memorial Park Cafe'. The photo from September 8 1931 shows the park in flood - something that still plagues the space today.

The Reading Cafe at Rowntree Park today

In the 1931 photo we can make out a sign that reads 'Cycles must not be ridden in the park' and warns that dogs are only allowed in the park on a leash.

Fast forward a century and Rowntree Park remains a much-loved part of our city.

Today the park is owned and managed by the York City Council and it has an active group of supporters, The Friends of Rowntree Park, who run much of its daily work.

In 2012, the cafe underwent a makeover and became a 'Reading Cafe' operating under the city's library service.

It was a welcome surprise to witness library services expanding in York, particularly when libraries were closing across the UK.

Billed as the first of its kind in the UK, the plan was that the cafe would pay for itself through coffee and cake.

Our other photos we are sharing today show the popularity of the cafe - long may it continue, come rain and shine!