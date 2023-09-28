As reported by The Press, Cameron Robertson, 41, was hit by bullets in his right arm and leg as he walked back to his hotel after a gig while on holiday with his wife, Jill, in New York on Sunday, September 17.

Cameron, who said he "feels very lucky to be alive", was rushed to hospital where his wounds were stapled, allowing him to fly home later that day.

The NYPD told The Press it has launched an appeal to find the two gunmen who fired the shots which hit Cameron.

Cameron Robertson was shot twice while on holiday with his wife, Jill (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for the US police force said: "The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 79 Precinct.

"It was reported to police that on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 12.02am, two unknown male individuals were walking in the vicinity of Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue when they displayed firearms and discharged multiple rounds, striking a 41-year-old male in the right arm and leg.

"The individuals then fled in a grey sedan eastbound on Herkimer Street. The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition."