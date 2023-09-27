Many members of the community turned out for the Shipton by Beningbrough Scarecrow Festival on Sunday (September 24).

At the festival were two additional events: the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate Shipton Airfield, and a talk to mark the 125th Anniversary of Shipton becoming Shipton by Beningbrough.

RAF veteran Bob Holt joined the village’s parish council chairman Steve Hexter to give a short address on the history of RAF Shipton.

The former airfield was in use during both World Wars but was closed and decommissioned soon after the Second World War. It is now farmland.

A memorial stone has been mounted on the outside entrance of the village community centre. The stone was supplied and funded by the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust (ABCT).

RAF veteran Bob Holt and local rail historian Michael Rigg at the event (Image: Supplied)

Local rail historian Michael Rigg gave a talk about the re-naming of Shipton railway station to Shipton by Beningbrough.

The station was closed in the 1960s, but the name remains.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The day was a huge success thanks to the input of so many supportive village residents – from the organisation of the scarecrow trail to the baking of cakes, and so many other helpers – we owe them all a huge round of applause.

“A big thanks to our local corporate donors – Wernick’s, Hutton Brothers and Woodstock Weddings.

“The event raised vital funds for the parish council managed playground.”