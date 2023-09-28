And an MP in the city said this comes as "no surprise" as the energy sector is run by "rampant, profiteering" firms.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 36,735 pensioners in York received help in 2022/23 – up from 36,398 the year before.

Speaking on the figure city's data, York Central MP, Rachael Maskell said: "It is no surprise that a significant number of pensioners in York receive support with their energy bills. Our whole energy sector is run by rampant profiteering companies whilst bills go sky-high and many end up having to turn their heating down or off completely. The alternative is a publicly owned energy system that puts people first and keeps bills low.

"A nationalised energy system could have saved UK households £1,800 each in 2022 as prices were hiked and company profits and their shareholders were prioritised. Labour has committed to introduce GB Energy when elected, which will work in the interests of customers not for private profit."

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell (Image: Newsquest)

Across Great Britain, just over 119,000 more people got a payment between £250 and £600 than during winter in 2021/22.

Elderly people in Yorkshire and The Humber received around 980,000 payments, while more than 1.6 million were paid in the South East – the most in Great Britain.

An additional payment of either £150 or £300 to help pensioners with the cost-of-living crisis was paid alongside the heating bills support, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said will be available this year again to support the elderly "through the challenging times of inflation".

A Government spokesperson said: "We have protected pensioners with the biggest State Pension increase in history this year as well as boosting Pension Credit – worth around £3,500 a year for those on the lowest incomes. This Government is committed to the triple lock.

"On top of Winter Fuel Payments, pensioners will get another £300 this winter to help with essential costs and we are bearing down on inflation to make everyone’s money go further."

The winter fuel payment is made to anyone who was born on or before September 25 1957 and has lived in the UK for at least one day during the qualifying week, which this year began on September 18.

The amount someone receives depends on their age, household circumstances and the benefits they received in the qualifying week.