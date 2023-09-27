Aldi is looking to open a new store in Norton.
The proposed site is the former ATS land in Commercial Street.
A consultation is underway ahead of the German-based company submitted a planning application to North Yorkshire Council.
Aldi has said it would invest £6million in the new store which would create around 40 jobs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here