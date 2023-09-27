The good news comes after Wilko recently became the latest high-street brand to shut some of its branches in the region.

But now Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally, the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Where is Aldi looking to build new stores in North Yorkshire?





Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK - meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the nation.

Aldi is now wanting to build new stores in York and Harrogate.

The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact info.nationalproperty@aldi.co.uk.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

Which supermarket was the cheapest for August 2023?





According to Which? Aldi was the cheapest supermarket for families to do their weekly shopping at.

Every month, the consumer champion analyses thousands of prices of groceries and essential household items at the UK's eight biggest supermarkets such as Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Which? said: “Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in August overall, with our shop costing £65.21, pipping its discounter rival Lidl to the post by £1.32.

“When it came to the 'big four' supermarkets, our comparison revealed that Asda was the cheapest for our basket at £71.48.”