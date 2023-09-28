As reported in The Press last month, the primary school's entire governing body resigned following what governors called an 'irreparable breakdown in trust and communication' with the academy trust, to which the school belongs.

They stressed they had no issues with the leadership at Scarcroft Primary itself, which they said was 'exemplary'.

Scarcroft Primary School (Image: Supplied)

But in a statement they said they had concern concerns about a number of academy trust policies - including controversial changes to pay and conditions for teaching assistants.

In a letter to the academy trust’s board informing them of the mass resignation, outgoing chair of the Scarcroft Primary School governors David Rowsell said he and his fellow governors felt they were no longer able to contribute to debates about academy trust policy ‘without being labelled as hostile'.

One governor who raised concerns in public was deemed to be in breach of the academy trust’s code of conduct.

After the school's entire governing body resigned in protest, the heads of all six schools at the academy trust - York High, Millthorpe, Carr Junior, Knavesmire Primary, Scarcroft Primary and Woodthorpe Primary - wrote an open letter to The Press stating that they felt 'unequivocally supported' by academy chief executive Mark Hassack and his team and that 'our schools, and the whole trust are now in a better, safer, stronger place than we were 18 months ago'.

Mark Hassack, the chief executive of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (Image: Supplied)

But in a letter of her own to the Press today, former Scarcroft governor Tracey Barrett, who was among those who resigned last month, said the six heads probably had 'little choice' but to sign the open letter 'given that the MAT is their employer'.

And she claimed that the MAT itself had been in breach of its own code of conduct in its investigation into the conduct of one of her fellow Scarcroft governors.

She said the academy trust had:

not given the required notice for the governor’s conduct hearing

only had two trustees on the panel when the code of conduct stipulated three

issued a final written warning when no other warnings either written or verbal had been issued

stated that the decision was final when the 'code of conduct clearly outlines an appeals process'.

Ms Barrett said: "It would be laughable if it was not so tragic. It seems that those that set the 'rules' have no problem breaking them when it suits.

"I hope that other governors will continue to question and challenge decisions affecting the children of this city, but I fear that what we are seeing is the slow death of effective local governance."

In a statement today, however, a spokesperson for the academy trust insisted that 'proper procedure was followed, and is always followed, by the Trust'.

The spokesperson added: "As indicated in previous statements, we are very much looking to the future and welcome the opportunity to work with governors who challenge and hold our schools to account…and put the education and well-being of our children and staff at the heart of everything we do.”

The Trust’s six headteachers were ‘eager to reinforce the fact that their open letter was written collectively and completely independently’, the spokesperson added. “They are eager to move forward and be allowed to concentrate on providing an excellent education for every child every day.”