Leah, 16, was last seen by her friends on the morning of Wednesday September 20 and North Yorkshire Police officers are continuing the search for the teenager.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find Leah and sadly those enquiries have led officers to concentrate their searches on the river Ouse in York.

"A confirmed sighting of Leah on CCTV shows her at the edge of the river near Lendal Bridge on September 20 - and on September 25 underwater search officers recovered a mobile phone used by Leah from the Ouse.

"Underwater searches began on Monday September 25 and are continuing today with the help of specialist underwater search officers from the Regional Marine and Underwater Search Team."

Police officers said Leah’s family have been updated with developments in the search.

A confirmed sighting of Leah on CCTV shows her at the edge of the river Ouse near Lendal Bridge on September 20 (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers continue to urgently appeal for any possible sightings of Leah or any information that could help us to locate her and confirm she is safe.

"Leah is described as white with shoulder-length black dyed hair, 5ft 2in tall and she was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded top with a white logo, black combat-style trousers that are flared at the bottom, and black and white trainers," the police spokesperson added.

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230178426.