Network Rail have written to residents living close to the York to Scarborough line in the streets around Bootham warning them of disruption next weekend.

They say they want to cut back vegetation close to the track with work planned from 10pm on Saturday, October 7 to 9am on Sunday, October 8.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We are sorry in advance for any disruption this may cause. However the work is essential, and the team need to undertake the work at night as it is the safest time to access the railway, due to the low numbers of trains that run overnight.

"The nature of our work often means some disturbance is unavoidable. The team is aware that they are working close to houses and they will try to minimise unnecessary disruption as much as possible."