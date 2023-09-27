Staithes is a traditional fishing village steeped in history, including being the home of famous explorer Captain James Cook.

It’s now been highly ranked as one of the best places to visit across the globe if you’re looking for scenic beach views, quaint buildings and fascinating cobbled streets.

One of its many alleys named “Dog Loup Alley” is the narrowest alley in the world at just 18 inches wide, according to The Whitby Guide.

However, Staithes is not the only place in the UK to be praised for its impressive surroundings, as the charming Cotswolds village of Bibury also ranked highly on the top list by Faraway Furniture.

The experts analysed Instagram data from the most idyllic locations in the world to curate the top 20 list.

Staithes named among prettiest villages in the entire world

The Whitby Guide says: “There is so much to do in Staithes, for both young and old. Fans of art and history will love strolling through the pretty town’s narrow cobbled streets and paying a visit to the elegant Staithes Art Gallery.

“Staithes is a magnet for artists who come to admire the beautiful coastal scenery, traditional fishing scenes and village ambience, and immortalise them on canvas.

“The advent of the railway in 1883 brought a host of artists to Staithes including Hannah Hoyland, Fred Mayor and Harold Knight.

“Many paintings from local and visiting artists are on display at the gallery throughout the year – look out for special exhibitions and showcases too.”

It adds: “You will discover a different side to Staithes through each alley you visit with lots of opportunities for taking a unique and quirky photograph of Staithes from all angles.”

Top 20 prettiest villages in the world

This is the full list according to Faraway Furniture:

Cinque Terre, Italy Reine, Norway Oia, Greece Burano, Italy Colmar, France Hallstatt, Austria Alberobello, Italy Hobbiton, New Zealand Shirakawa-go, Japan Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia Wegen, Switzerland Ait Benhaddou, Morocco Popeye Village, Malta Bibury, England Ortahisar, Turkey Fenghuang Ancient Town, China Staithes, England Júzcar, Spain Palangan, Iran Simiane-la-Rotonde, France

So remember, the next time you are looking for the most Instagrammable villages both far and wide, they could be hidden right here in the UK.