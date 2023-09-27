Storm Agnes is scheduled to hit the county close to midday today (September 27) – after making landfall in Ireland this morning - bringing a spell of strong and potentially disruptive winds until 7am on Thursday (September 28).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which includes York and across to the North Yorkshire coast.

Gusts are expected of between 45-55mph inland and reaching a range of between 65-75mph over hills and along the coastline.

⚠️ #StormAgnes will bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK this afternoon



⛅ Remaining drier across the southeast with some sunny spells and lighter winds pic.twitter.com/V5iYn9CNOc

— Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2023

The UK’s national weather service also forecasted a 90 per cent chance or greater of heavy rain in and around York from 1pm-5pm today (Wednesday, September 27).

A yellow warning comes with an expectation of damage to buildings, the potential for power cuts and affected road, rail, and air services.

The Met Office also says large waves at the coast and beach materials being thrown onto sea fronts could bring a chance of injuries with nearby roads seeing an increased probability of minor flooding.

A Met Office meteorologist said that Irish sea coastal areas were more likely to see disruption and the peak of the high winds were expected in North West England.

Met Office detail of what might be expected (Image: Met Office)

He also said Storm Agnes will move across Scotland and clear away from the Shetland Isles through Thursday morning.

A yellow warning of heavy rain is predicted for parts of Cumbria and southern, east and north-eastern parts of Scotland from 3pm today to 3am tomorrow (September 28).

This should mean expected spray and flooding on affected roads and some increased journey times.