Plans will be submitted shortly for an £11m scheme, which promises to replace existing buildings with new facilities to celebrate the resort’s fishing and lobster industry.

North Yorkshire Council has launched a consultation on the scheme, which forms part of the £20.2million Towns Fund awarded to Scarborough in 2021, £5m of which will go towards the pier redevelopment.

The new vision for the West Pier includes a high-quality seafood restaurant, that will increase opportunities to highlight locally caught produce, and a new public space, which could be used for outdoor events and cultural activities.

READ MORE:

New kiosks, parking and vehicle and pedestrian management, better offices, sheds and warehousing for the fishing sector and new public toilets will also be provided.

The council says the scheme will help its fishing and lobster industry grow, while at the same time creating a great destination within Scarborough’s famous South Bay.

Executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “The West Pier project is one of the key cornerstones of the regeneration of Scarborough.

“It will respect Scarborough’s heritage as a working harbour while also breathing new life into that area of the seafront for the benefit of the fishing industry.

“We want to ensure that as many voices as possible are heard and that is why we have launched this consultation and I encourage everyone to take part.

“Your views on this once-in-a-generation opportunity are extremely valuable before the planning authority considers the proposals.”

A number of revisions have already been made across the proposed life of the project so far in response to feedback from tenants and users.

This includes an increase in the number of car parking spaces proposed from 60 to 80 and working with local people to champion the pier’s heritage, including a memorial feature to those who have lost their lives at sea.

The revitalisation is supported by fish merchants TG Wood, which has operated in Scarborough ssince 1970.

Shaun Wood said: “The buildings here are very rundown and we cannot keep living in the past. This will enhance the area and futureproof the pier.”

His Shaun Wood’s son, Jack, now runs Cod & Lobster on the West Pier, a fishmongers that will get new, harbour-side premises under the Towns Deal investment plans, and crab and lobster tanks to allow them to sell wholesale.

Jack Wood, 26, said: “This scheme is our best chance of securing the West Pier’s future for everyone.”

North Yorkshire Council is staging public consultation events in Scarborough next week and in early October. The deadline for submissions is October 13.

The feedback from the consultation will be assessed before the final planning application is submitted later this year.

View the plans and to comment on them.