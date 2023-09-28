Maureen and Len Plows, who live in Heworth together, celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary today (September 28).

The couple met at a dance in Filey and bumped into each other again in Fishergate not long after. Len lived in York close to Maureen's sister, which they didn't realise until after they had met.

They married in Filey on September 28, 1963 and then moved to York, buying their first house in Burnholme. They still in the same area today in East Parade.

Len and Maureen on their wedding day in 1963 (Image: Supplied)

Maureen, 85 and Len, 83 have one daughter, Jacqueline, 65 and one son, Stephen, 68. They also have one grandson, two granddaughters and one great grandson.

Jacqueline said: "Mum and dad have had a very well travelled life with lots of fabulous holidays."