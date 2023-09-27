The East Yorkshire town is staging a Christmas Market on the weekend of December 16-17.

Organisers Dowse Events say the event will feature 70 stalls, from local craft and food producers and traders to totally unique gifts, who will line the streets of the picturesque market town.

Company founder Terence Dowse said: “In St Peter’s Square visitors will find an amazing winter wonderland area with a live entertainment stage, giant snow globe, street food traders in Swiss chalets and a stunning Après Ski Bar with stage side seating.

“So get into the festive spirit and experience the magic of Christmas in Pocklington with a host of stalls, musicians, festive children’s entertainment, a chance to meet Santa, world renowned street entertainers, comedy acts, dance performances, radio roadshows and much more.”

He added: “Here at Dowse Events we want to take the amazing Christmas Market experience that you would expect to find in major European Cities and bring it right here to the East Riding of Yorkshire.”