Northern has advised its customers across the North of England that services will be brought to a halt on Wednesday October 4 as the latest ASLEF strike takes place.

There will be no Northern services at all when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.

Additional disruption is expected from October 2 - 6 due to the strike action called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

Last week, Northern also warned that due to strike action there will be no services on Saturday September 30.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit the Northern website.