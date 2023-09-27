Now, a campaign is under way to raise its profile and see how to boost its growth even further.

The York BID staged Reignite in partnership with Aesthetica, the annual York film festival, and Viridian FX, a York visual effects company.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of the York and North Yorkshire chamber of commerce, opened the event, saying the creative sector is an integral part of the York economy that doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

At the meeting at the Radisson Hotel, Aesthetica director Cherie Federico called on the city to ‘open your eyes’ to the sector.

Over recent years, she said, the Aesthetica magazine and related film festival has flourished.

The festival will not look at gaming, as there is a crossover between films and computer gaming through their use of virtual reality.

“We haven’t spoken collectively loud enough. Now is the time,” Cherie said.

York is one of 22 cities globally recognised as UNESCO Cities of Media Arts.

“York has been given the keys to global success in media arts. We need to reinvent ourselves,” she continued.

“Our creative industries are really important and they make an impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Nationally, the sector is worth £109bn, of which York currently only has a tiny share.

But the city could follow the example of other places, such as Brighton, in developing this sector and encourage such businesses to move here.

Kit Monkman of Viridian Fx, told the gathering the York-based firm sees itself as a vanguard for change and it encourages other firms to move in.

York offers a quality of life, quality of job satisfaction and lifestyle that London lacks. Yet fast rail links still made the city accessible to London. Staff working together “is an essential part of life” and this is easier in York than through long-distance London commuting.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, spoke of the importance of getting young people excited about creativity. The new Wonderlab in York was already helping with this.

Young people working in the sector then spoke of their experiences.

Photographer and filmmaker Ben Porter has created a 5,000-member community called York Creatives.

Ciara Cecil, a video editor, says you can better fulfil your career ambitions within York companies, as you are more valued, with firms more willing to develop your skills.

After the event, Cherie urged people to spread the Reignite message on social media.

She added: “We want all residents in York to be proud of this sector, recognise the opportunities for education and job creation as we look towards digital futures in the 21st Century. Right now, we are working on strategies for short-, medium- and long-term goals.”

A Reignite II is planned in the months ahead.