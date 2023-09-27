North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called at shortly after 7pm last night (September 26) to Leppington, near Malton.

A service spokesman said: "Fire control began to receive a number of reports of a barn on fire.

"Three appliances were mobilised, two from Malton and one of our Acomb appliances.

"A request whilst en-route was made to also have the attendance of the water bowser from Tadcaster.

"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a barn measuring approx 40m x 20m well alight containing around 2,000 bales of straw.

"The farmer moved cattle from nearby sheds in case of fire spread and fire crews quickly established a water supply and began tackling the fire.

"As of 11.15pm the incident has been scaled down to just one appliance which will remain on scene through the night."