FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a huge barn on fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called at shortly after 7pm last night (September 26) to Leppington, near Malton.
A service spokesman said: "Fire control began to receive a number of reports of a barn on fire.
"Three appliances were mobilised, two from Malton and one of our Acomb appliances.
"A request whilst en-route was made to also have the attendance of the water bowser from Tadcaster.
"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a barn measuring approx 40m x 20m well alight containing around 2,000 bales of straw.
"The farmer moved cattle from nearby sheds in case of fire spread and fire crews quickly established a water supply and began tackling the fire.
"As of 11.15pm the incident has been scaled down to just one appliance which will remain on scene through the night."
