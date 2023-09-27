North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called out at shortly after 9pm last night to reports of a fire at a property off Huntington Road in York.

A service spokesman said: "York crew were mobilised to reports of a fire in the rear garden of a property after a request was received from police.

"Upon arrival the fire was already out, however police then asked fire crews to assist them at the property next door whereby a woman had began ripping out the house electrics.

"The woman was was left in hands of the police and crew advised them to get in touch with gas and electric board to isolate the power."