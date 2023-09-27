POLICE and firefighters have been called to a woman ripping the electrics out of a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called out at shortly after 9pm last night to reports of a fire at a property off Huntington Road in York.
A service spokesman said: "York crew were mobilised to reports of a fire in the rear garden of a property after a request was received from police.
"Upon arrival the fire was already out, however police then asked fire crews to assist them at the property next door whereby a woman had began ripping out the house electrics.
"The woman was was left in hands of the police and crew advised them to get in touch with gas and electric board to isolate the power."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article