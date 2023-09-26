York Museums Trust tonight (Tuesday, September 26) confirmed that the north side of York Castle Museum, which houses Kirkgate, the Period Rooms and Shaping the Body has RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in the roofing.

In line with government guidelines the building will remain closed until the necessary specialist inspections have been completed, the trust said.

The rest of York Castle Museum, including the Prison Cells, the Sixties Gallery and the First World War Gallery will remain open.

York Castle Museum (Image: Staff)

Kathryn Blacker, chief executive of York Museums Trust, said: “Closing this part of the museum is a sensible precautionary measure.

"We’re doing all we can to ensure the necessary inspections take place as soon as possible and are planning for any potential actions we will need to put place when we receive the results of the inspection.”

RAAC has forced the closure of school buildings after it was discovered on numerous sites across the UK.

Overall, 174 education settings in England had been confirmed with RAAC as of September 14.