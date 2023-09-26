Chef Neil Bentinck is the visionary head chef behind Skosh, a nationally renowned and award-winning establishment that dares to be unique and is proud to stay local.

"What we do is quite different, and it’s part of our success", he said. "People want to try and experiment new things."

York is very much part of the recipe for success, says Neil.

"York is a great place for us for many reasons. If you put us in London, there is a lot more choice there. Here in York we stand out."

On top of that, he says, there is the availability of produce and ‘loyal residents’ who keep coming in, adding to that recipe of success that has kept Skosh going for seven years now.

Skosh, from the Japanese ‘sukoshi’ meaning ‘a small amount’, focuses on small plates dining which unite seasonal produce, unique ingredients and the chef’s own creativity.

At the demo, Neil presented the hungry audience with two Asian-inspired, modern dishes featuring local produce currently in season: a venison tataki and a savoury squash mochi plate with seasonal greens.

Curiosity and loyalty go hand in hand at Skosh. "[Customers] come and try somewhere else, and then they come back to us. They appreciate the consistency with the restaurant, the food, the atmosphere. You come back a few years after [your first visit] and the quality is still there."

The best way to bring people in - whether they are sceptical or adventurous - is word of mouth, Neil says.

"The festival brings curious people in, many of whom are visiting from outside York, and promotes local businesses."

One of chef Bentinck’s favourite parts of York Food Festival is "seeing all producers, meeting new people and people [he] recognises from the hospitality scene".

He adds that "there is a certain magic seeing the reactions of the people watching in the audience", adding it is something that can’t quite be replicated in the restaurant kitchen.