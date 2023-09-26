The team were spotted on Skeldergate Bridge and on the river Ouse this afternoon, leaving passersby wondering what was happening.

Former chief reporter at The Press Mike Laycock spotted the work. He said: "I thought at first it might be someone in the water, but then realised there were no fire engines or other emergency services.

"Then I saw the guy abseiling down the side of the bridge, so I suspected it must be some routine work."

City of York Council said that a paint inspection was being carried out on the underside bridge.

The support boat on the river Ouse today (September 26) (Image: Supplied)