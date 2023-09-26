A MAN was spotted abseiling down a bridge in York with a support boat on the river below today.
The team were spotted on Skeldergate Bridge and on the river Ouse this afternoon, leaving passersby wondering what was happening.
Former chief reporter at The Press Mike Laycock spotted the work. He said: "I thought at first it might be someone in the water, but then realised there were no fire engines or other emergency services.
"Then I saw the guy abseiling down the side of the bridge, so I suspected it must be some routine work."
City of York Council said that a paint inspection was being carried out on the underside bridge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article