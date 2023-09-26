Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, has been commended for his services to policing and charity by the King's representative, the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner at her Camp Hill Estate residence today (September 26).

As The Press reported earlier this year, Paul, 52, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.

He works with road safety charities such as Road Safety Talks, to support the work the charities carry out as well as raising funds for a range of local and national charities, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

Sgt Cording receiving his award from Jo Ropner (Image: Supplied)

Speaking after the event he said: "What an amazing and humbling experience to be in a room with such incredible people.

"Like most of my 999 family colleagues we joined the job to help people and this is what I try to do on a daily basis.

"No one joins for recognition but to receive a BEM for service to Policing and to charity gives me immense pride.

“It goes without saying that my biggest thank you goes to my family and in particular my wife Michelle. She is the one that holds the fort when I am late off, or I am engrossed in my work because I have had ‘one of those shifts'."