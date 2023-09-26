A CAR in a North Yorkshire town have had their tyres slashed by vandals.
North Yorkshire Police say the tyre-slashing incident happened in Herdborough Road in Eastfield, Scarborough, between 8pm on Monday (September 25) and 8.15am on Tuesday (September 26).
A police spokesman said: "During the incident, unknown offenders have slashed two tyres on a white Ford Focus.
"Anyone with information that could assist the criminal damage investigation should email Paul.O'Neill@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230182451.
