For the 2023 series, a new host will join Noel Fielding and themed baking weeks are a thing of the past.

Here’s how Bake Off will be different this year.

It’s time to say hello to the Bake Off Class of 2023! They’re ready to roll up their sleeves and fill the Tent with glee! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XrNpO6aAkK — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 18, 2023

How is The Great British Bake Off going to be different this year?

Matt Lucas has been replaced by TV presenter Alison Hammond after he announced in December that he was stepping down from his role on the show.

His reason for leaving The Great British Bake Off was because he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

Hammond will join Noel Fielding as the pair co-host the 2023 series.

Bake Off fans will know that usually there are themed weeks where contestants’ creations relate to the theme.

In the past series, the show was critiqued for “too much cooking and not enough baking.”

Speaking to The Guardian, executive producer Kieran Smith admitted: “I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks.

“We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat.”

He went on to reveal: “We’re not doing any national themes this year.”

Love Productions who are in charge of creating the magic of Bake Off have “listened to feedback.”

Kieran went on to say: “We’re going very traditional.

“We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme.

“No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love.”

Paul added: “We chose this year’s challenges very carefully to be approachable.

“In a way, we’ve returned to the philosophy of the first three series.

“There are some beautiful classic ones and they’ve been a big success.”

When does The Great British Bake Off’s 2023 series start?





Viewers don’t have long to wait until they can tune into this year’s series.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4.