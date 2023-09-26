Storm Agnes was named by the Met Office on Monday ( September 25) as it warned of possible 'danger to life' in some parts of the country.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of the country from 12pm on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday.

The affected area spans from southwest England, Wales to Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

Currently around 300 miles north of the island of Terceira, Azores, #StormAgnes will rapidly intensify during he next 18 hours as it moves towards the UK#Agnes will bring strong and disruptive winds to some areas on Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday pic.twitter.com/XJgyaKQbaZ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 26, 2023

The Met Office has said that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" are possible as it warned of "large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

The weather forecaster also said the spell of "significantly disruptive" strong winds could feature gusts of up to 50-60mph inland and 60-80mph on the coast.

The Met Office has told Brits that there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a garden building specialist Tiger has previously shared four key tips that will help keep garden buildings and furniture safe during a storm.

Tiger's Sam Jenkinson said that these “simple tips” will help you protect not only your garden buildings and furniture but your home’s exterior from any extreme weather as well.

#StormAgnes has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK later on Wednesday and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/KxU5aqsaDR — Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023

How to prepare your garden ahead of Storm Agnes

1. Bring smaller items inside

The gardening building specialist suggested starting by taking inside the smaller and moveable items to avoid the risk of them getting blown away by the wind.

The items could include but aren't limited to plant pots, bird feeders or garden accessories like lanterns.

Sam added: “If you have a garden shed or log cabin, you can utilise them as storage spaces over the weekend to house these loose garden items to avoid filling your house with clutter.”

2. Anchor garden buildings and secure the roof

If you are in an area where gusts are expected to be more extreme, you should anchor garden buildings to keep them safe.

The expert also recommends conducting a roof check for extra security.

Sam commented: “Ground anchors are a more long-term solution that you should consider if you live in an area prone to high wind.

“For a quick fix, source some breezeblocks place in the for corners of a building, using as many as you feel necessary depending on its size and weight.

"Remember to also ensure that roof felt and fascia boards are tight and secure.”

3. Clamp down furniture covers

As we approach the winter months, garden furniture should be covered to protect it from the elements.

In windy conditions, it's important to be aware that protective sheets like tarpaulin can be carried away by the wind.

To combat this, Sam recommended: “Make sure that the sheets are oversized to allow for room to clamp down with any bricks you have laying around in the garden or garage.

“Consider using rope or cable ties too to keep all areas of the furniture tightly covered.”

4. Move bins to sheltered areas or build a store

Although outdoor bins are also flight-risk items in high wind they aren't always the most welcome house guests.

Sam’s solution is to put them in a sheltered part of the garden or relocate the bins when wind speeds are high.

The expert added: “Look for areas with trees, hedges and bushes or narrow passages down the side or behind a shed where you can slot them in safely.

“For a more permanent solution, build a bin store to give them a home that will protect them from the elements all year round.”