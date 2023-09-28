Judy, 77, and Peter Jones, 81, were married 60 years ago at St George’s Church in York and now live in Elvington.

They have four children and nine grandchildren.

Judi and Peter Jones with their children: Shirley, Lovain, Peter and Robert (Image: Supplied)

The couple’s daughter Shirley Jackson described her parents as “very energetic” and said they are still active golfers.

“They are great parents, they’re always there for us and have always been around,” she said.

Judy and Peter owned the Fourposter Lodge, in Heslington Road, before they retired.

Earlier in life, Peter worked as an electrician at Cussins & Light and even installed lights at York Minster. He later worked for Nestlé.

Judy worked as a dinner lady and then a youth worker before taking on the hotel.

The family will visit Masham to celebrate the anniversary – a place Judy and Peter are found of.