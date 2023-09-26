Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Kim Hawes will share their stories and experiences during the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival between October 19 and 22. The annual event is curated and produced by Harrogate International Festival and sponsored by Raworths Solicitors.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at Raworths Solicitors said: “We’re delighted to announce the addition of Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Kim Hawes to the line-up for this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

"With less than a month to go until the event, we can’t wait to bring together speakers, visitors and our community for a memorable celebration of books, leading thinkers and great writing.”

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is a British mountaineer, explorer, athlete and author. Having begun leading expeditions in the 1960s, Fiennes has travelled to the most dangerous places on Earth, from the top of Mount Everest to the North Pole.

Meanwhile, Kim Hawes was a tour manager in the music industry, keeping infamous rock stars like Motörhead, Black Sabbath, Elvis Costello and Chumbawamba on the road.

Fiennes and Hawes complete the list of celebrated speakers for this year’s festival, including Victoria Hislop, Sir Vince Cable, Dr Hilary Jones, Rosemary Shrager, Gaby Roslin and cricketing legend Mike Brearley.