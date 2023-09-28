Cameron Robertson, 41, was blasted once in the arm and once in the leg after gunmen opened fire while he was visiting the city with his wife, Jill, on September 17.

New York Police Department says the shooters fired multiple rounds and are are still being hunted by detectives.

Cameron and Jill, from Acomb, flew to the USA for a four-day trip to see two bands, Nothing But Thieves and Kid Capichi, at Brooklyn Steel.

But while walking back to their hotel after getting out of a taxi to visit a supermarket after the show, they were caught up in the gunfire and Cameron was hit by two bullets.

Cameron, who works as a project portfolio manager at insurance and financial services company Canada Life, said: "We heard a pop, my wife heard screams and we jumped into a deli just next to us. That’s when I realised I’d been shot, initially in my arm.

"It felt like a sharp, hot needle had gone into my arm. It’s all a bit of a blur, but I remember realising and telling my wife I thought I’d been shot before going to the ground and lying down.

Cameron was on holiday with his wife Jill when he was shot twice (Image: Supplied)

"I was in some pain so was trying to control my breathing whilst my wife put pressure on my wound.

"The police came, checked all over my chest for no wounds and then applied tourniquets. The paramedics showed up quickly after that and took over."

Cameron, a father-of-two sons, was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in New York where staff rushed to help him. He said one bullet went straight through his arm, but the other bullet was lodged in his thigh.

He added: "I was stapled up and put under observation for about eight hours before being released at about 11am with a fit to fly note.

"We flew back to the UK at 8pm that day. Virgin Airways were amazing, taking good care of me.

"I feel very lucky to be alive. Neither of the bullets hit any bones or arteries causing any major or life-threatening injuries.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have walked out of that hospital after being shot twice.

"Whilst I took the brunt of the physical injuries my wife was also involved in the incident and had to deal with the mental ramifications in a different way."

The father-of-two said he feels extremely fortunate not to have any major injuries (Image: Supplied)

Since returning to York, Cameron has undergone surgery to remove the bullet in his leg, which will now be sent back to police officers in New York to aid their investigation.

Cameron was told by the New York Police Department that 10 shots had been fired, but the reason why still remains unclear.

Cameron said: "There had been an escalation in shootings in the area, so it's possible they were aiming at the police and we were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Cameron also received a bill of $16,532 for the care he received in the US, but this has been covered by his insurance.

"The incident hasn’t put us off travelling back to the states, although we’ve probably exhausted New York and have other places we’d want to visit," he went on to say.

As reported by The Press, The New York Police Department said it is still searching for the shooters and is running an appeal for help from the public.

It said two men were walking in the area of the incident when they displayed firearms, firing multiple rounds before leaving the scene in a grey sedan.