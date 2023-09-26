The search is on for the best-dressed sausage dog this weekend.
HECK! Is staging it annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, with a range of fun-filled events, lager, sausages, plus live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band.
The event at the food firm’s Bedale HQ runs from 2pm to 8pm promises to be bigger and better than ever.
After the fun and frolics of last year’s Dachshund Dash (pic left), this year HECK! is inviting people to bring their ‘best dressed’ sausage dogs, where they can win the coveted ‘Wiener Takes It All’ trophy and some sausages.
Team member Ruby Parkin said: “We are a team of sausage dog lovers and thought we’d share some inspiration for other owners ahead of the event. Our models had a lot of fun dressing up and they were perfectly behaved. After all their hard work, they enjoyed some of their favourite treats and got to relax in our on-site dog hotel.”
For details of the event and to book tickets, click on the link: OKTOBERFEST AT HECK! Tickets, Sat 30 Sep 2023 at 14:00 | Eventbrite
