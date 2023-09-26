Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall in Ripon has been named as a new four Rosettes restaurant.

Meanwhile, Legacy in York and The Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley claimed new three Rosettes.

The awards hosted around 1,000 guests to honour the outstanding contributions to the UK's hospitality sector across fifteen categories.

The night's highlights included the crowning of AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, AA Accessible Award, AA Spa Hotel of the Year, AA Wine Award, AA Chefs’ Chef, AA Lifetime Achievement Award, AA Sustainable Award and AA Housekeeper of the Year.

All the winners from the 2023 AA Hospitality Awards can be found here.

What did the AA say about Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall?





The experts commented on the Michelin star restaurant, saying: “Now a luxurious hotel and spa, Grantley Hall is a wonderful fusion of new and old with the original hall dating back to the 17th century. Shaun Rankin’s set-up in the Palladian splendour is unlikely to disappoint with cooking of serious quality and distinction in opulent surroundings.

“Ingredients are sourced locally when possible including produce from Grantley own kitchen garden. The cooking reflects the quality of the local produce, the dishes are straight-forward and focus on the quality of the ingredients. Flavours are clear and the dishes are vibrant.

“Start, perhaps, with English truffle cruffin, Yorkshire pecorino soup – a fresh baked cruffin topped with truffle and finished with a creamy pecorino soup. Move on to a delicately poached piece of turbot with a quenelle of caviar, a slither of cabbage, and a well balanced dill and lemon verbena sauce. To finish, a light and airy Yorkshire rhubarb soufflé.”

What did the AA say about Legacy in York?





The AA website says: “Set within a majestic Edwardian building in the heart of York, the Legacy is the fine dining restaurant in this luxurious hotel. Portraits on the wall honour pioneering individuals who were part of creating York’s ‘legacy’ including Joseph Rowntree, and the round-shaped room has a modern decor with white and navy blue tones.

“Dishes are served from silver trays, with chefs introducing dishes from the Yorkshire-inspired menu showcasing local provenance. Lobster ravioli and shellfish bisque might be followed by spring lamb, BBQ aubergine and lemon yogurt. Finish with elderflower and honey pannacotta, yuzu gel and milk ice cream.”

What did the AA say about The Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley?





The AA praised The Star Inn at Harome after it was at the centre of a devastating incident.

It said: “Recently renovated and reopened after a devastating fire in 2021, The Star Inn at Harome remains a well-established restaurant with rooms in the heart of North Yorkshire.

“The bedrooms are located in Cross House Lodge, directly across from the restaurant. All rooms have been tastefully decorated and smartly appointed with high-quality furnishings. There's an abundance of charm and character at every turn, while the cuisine showcases the best of Yorkshire produce and is not to be missed.”

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said: “It’s a delight to be back at Grosvenor House as we mark the greatest hospitality celebration across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“The last year has been tough on the hospitality industry as we’ve felt, like many others, the challenges facing businesses. Yet I’m so proud of the resilience, innovation and quality shown by the UK hospitality industry in response.

“We would like to extend a massive congratulations all the winners and shortlisted establishments for their hard work, passion, and dedication.”