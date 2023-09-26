Ardent Financial Planning set up the scheme to encourage clients to refer friends and family members who may need help with their finances. As an incentive, Ardent makes a £50 donation to York Against Cancer for every meeting that comes from a client recommendation.

Elain Hughes, business director at Ardent, said: “Supporting local charity initiatives to help the community thrive is incredibly important to us.

"We are very proud of our referral scheme and glad we can contribute to the amazing work that York Against Cancer does.”

To date, Ardent has donated £1,050 to York Against Cancer through this scheme.

The Clifton based firm provides chartered financial planning services in York and the surrounding area, assisting with issues including retirement, conscientious investing, and divorce.

Jess Valenghi from York Against Cancer said: “Over the course of the last 36 years, the charity has achieved remarkable success, raising an impressive sum of over £20 million.

“This substantial funding has been strategically allocated to a diverse array of initiatives and services, each designed to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer.

“With consistent funding from generous donors like Ardent, York Against Cancer continues to make substantial strides in its mission to combat cancer and provide invaluable support to those affected by the disease.”